The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to arrange singe vaccine dose to the Nepali workers bound to go abroad for employment before they leave for the destination countries.

Issuing a press release today, NHRC spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel urged the government to make arrangement of jab – that is also recognized by the destination countries – or other alternative measures to protect them from COVID-19 risk.

The human rights watchdog body has stressed on the need of protecting human rights of Nepali workers by making necessary facilitation in addressing difficulties facing by Nepali workers in destination countries.

Nepali workers bound to foreign employment are forced to take added economic burden due to arrangements made in the labour destination counties in order to stem COVID-19 pandemic.

In this connection, NHRC has sent its official letter to the concerned agencies, including COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC) to immediately manage vaccines against COVID-19 for Nepali workers going abroad for employment. ---

