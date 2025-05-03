NHRC Urges Journalists’ Safety and Press Freedom



Kathmandu: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to be sensitive to respect and protect freedom of expression and press freedom.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the NHRC issued a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, calling on the government and all concerned parties to fully respect press freedom and freedom of expression as enshrined in national and international laws. The commission emphasized that the safety of journalists should be prioritized, highlighting the recent tragic incidents affecting media personnel.





The NHRC expressed grief over the death of journalist Suresh Rajak, who perished in a fire during a protest at Tinkune, Kathmandu, on March 28. The commission also noted the injury sustained by journalist Sabina Karki while she was reporting on a teachers’ agitation. These incidents underscore the risks faced by journalists in the line of duty and the need for enhanced protective measures.

