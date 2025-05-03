Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

NHRC Urges Journalists’ Safety and Press Freedom


Kathmandu: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to be sensitive to respect and protect freedom of expression and press freedom.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the NHRC issued a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, calling on the government and all concerned parties to fully respect press freedom and freedom of expression as enshrined in national and international laws. The commission emphasized that the safety of journalists should be prioritized, highlighting the recent tragic incidents affecting media personnel.



The NHRC expressed grief over the death of journalist Suresh Rajak, who perished in a fire during a protest at Tinkune, Kathmandu, on March 28. The commission also noted the injury sustained by journalist Sabina Karki while she was reporting on a teachers’ agitation. These incidents underscore the risks faced by journalists in the line of duty and the need for enhanced protective measures.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.