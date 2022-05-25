General

The National Human Rights Commission has urged the bodies concerned to give justice to the survivors and take action against the guilty by carrying out fair and effective investigation into the rape and sexual incidents.

A press release issued by Commission Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Bhattarai on Wednesday demanded the guarantee of judicial rights and safety of the survivors of rape and sexual violence. “The Commission urges the government of Nepal to provide security to the survivors of rape and sexual incidents and witness, to impart psychosocial counselling and compensation to the survivors and to bring the accused under the ambit of law soon,” reads the statement.

It also requested all the concerned sides not to carry any activities affecting the police investigation in such incidents.

The Commission held discussion with officers of Nepal Police and police officers involved in investigation regarding the activities carried out by the Nepal Police in investigation of sexual violence and rape and challenges surfaced in this regard.

Saying the role of Nepal Police should be effective to ensure the survivor's rights of getting justice on time through fair and effective investigation on the incidents of rape and sexual violence, Commission member Lily Thapa directed the Nepal Police to bring the accused under the ambit of law.

Likewise, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Uttam Raj Subedi, shared that Nepal Police has been carrying out investigation taking the incident related to women violence seriously.

Source: National News Agency Nepal