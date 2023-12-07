NIC advises government to amend Privacy Act

The National Information Commission (NIC) has submitted eight recommendations to the government, seeking their prompt implementation. In an annual report for the fiscal year 2079-80 BS that it presented to the government today, the NIC has advised the government to revise the Privacy Act of 2018, insisting on the prompt implementations of the provisions to appoint an information officer, proactive disclosure of information and impart of information if sought. During the report handover ceremony, Chief Information Commissioner, Mahendraman Gurung, said in the fiscal year, it received 1068 complaints and 99.04 percent or 1,054 were sorted out. The NIC fifth annual report was presented to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. NIC Spokesperson Kamala Oli Thapa said it punished chiefs of four public bodies denying information to citizens in the period. The NIC formed to implement the Right to Information (Article 27) ensured by the Constitution submits the annual report to the Legislature Parliament through the Prime Minister in accordance with the Right to Information Act-2007. Source: National News Agency Nepal