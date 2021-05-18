business, Trading

The NIC Asia Bank has provided three oxygen concentrator machines to the Tokha Municipality to help the municipality cope with oxygen shortage it is facing amidst the increase in Covid-19 cases.

NIC Asia Bank's chief executive officer Roshan Kumar Neupane on Monday handed over the machines to the Municipality mayor Prakash Adhikari.

On the occasion, CEO Neupane said the bank has provided the machines to the Municipality as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

Mayor Adhikari handed over the oxygen concentrator machines to the Tokha Chandeshwori Primary Health Centre on Monday itself, Municipality's spokesperson bachchu raj Basyal said.

The Tokha Municipality has given priority to the collection of medical supplies and installation of oxygen plants in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Save the Children had provided health supplies worth Rs 650 thousand to the Municipality some days back. This medical suport was provided to the municipality through deputy mayor Gyan Maya Dangol.

The Municipality currently has 5,695 coronavirus infection cases and among them 905 are active cases. Twelve people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the municipality so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal