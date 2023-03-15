Fashion

A total of 95 films from 35 countries are being screened in the sixth edition of the Nepal International Film Festival (NIFF) that begins in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference held here today, Chairperson of the Film Festival KP Pathak said along with film screening, interaction and discussion are also being held on various aspects of film. A total of 14 awards will be distributed in seven categories including national, international, short, long, documentary and animated films.

Chinese Film Academy professor Li Ran and Indian director Premendra Majumdar will deliver lectures on different subjects. The role of movies in geopolitics, the development of Nepali audience, movie policy, movie casting: importance and practice, Nepali movies with humor and mother heroines: responsibility and career are being discussed during the festival.

The films are being screened in four theatre under the QFX cinemas while the discussion is being held at Nepal Tourism Board auditorium, Bhrikutimandap, according to the organisers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal