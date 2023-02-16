General

The selection committee of the Nepal International Film Festival (NIFF) that is taking place in Kathmandu on March 16-20 got a full shape.

The committee took a final shape with the nomination of American actor Jeff Monahan as the selection committee towards the feature film category. Mohanan has been active as the actor, writer and producer since long.

Earlier, Indian critic Premendra Mazumder was nominated as the chief and actress Priyanka Karki the member of the committee in the genre.

Likewise, film expert Prof Dr Itami Borjan has been nominated as the decision-maker towards short and documentary film category. Borjan, also the education expert, is teaching ethnography, documentary, history of world cinema and its principles in Zagreb University, Croatia. Earlier, he was nominated as the chief of the same genre.

NIFF Chairperson KP Pathak said, "We are excited to get a world-class personality in the decision-making committee of NIFF. We are also confident that it would create opportunity for the producers and directors of Nepal to have a face-to-face and understand the film and documentary making going on around the globe".

This year 95 long, short and animated films of 35 countries that were selected in NIFF would be screened. Chair Pathak informed that 14 awards would be distributed on seven genres this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal