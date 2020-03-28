General

A two-bed isolation ward each at Sushma Koirala Memorial and People’s Life Care Hospital at Shankharapur municipality has been set up. Similarly, a nine-bed quarantine facility has been established at the primary health centre at Indrayani ward-9, said Shankharapur municipality mayor Subarna Shrestha.

The municipality has started distributing facemasks, hand sanitisers and soaps through the disaster management committee. Water and soap have been managed at main chowks.

The municipality has also decided to initiate producing facemasks and hand sanitisers locally, said Shrestha, adding that efforts were on to set up a helpdesk for those entering the municipality from other areas.

The municipality was at work to ensure smooth supply of essentials, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal