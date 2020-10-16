General

State 1 has recorded more nine deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hour, taking the death toll to 112 so far.

The total 654 infection cases (413 men and 241 women) took place of swab tests of 1,646 people, said the Ministry of Social Development of the State.

The infected people include 326 in Morang district including 225 in Biratnagar alone, 209 in Sunsari, 74 in Jhapa, nine in Sankhuwasabha, four in Udayapur and two each in Bhojpur, Terhathum, Ilam and Taplejung and 24 from outside the State. With this, the total caseload in the State reached 12,269.

Three hundred and twenty six people have been free of the infection in the past 24 hour, taking the figure to 5,339 so far, said the ministry, adding that the total 142,523 people got PCR tested for the infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal