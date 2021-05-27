Key Issues

Nine former vice chairpersons of the National Planning Commission have argued that there was no compulsion at all to bring the budget for coming fiscal year within May 29 at a time when there is no House of Representatives (HoR). Issuing a press statement on Thursday, they rejected the idea of full budget and the budget that is scattered and not focused on any sector.

They further reminded that the case relating to the dissolution of HoR is sub judice at Supreme Court and requested the government not to change tax rate and accept excessive public debt. Those making such demand with the government are Dr Prithvi Raj Ligal, Dr Jagdish Chandra Pokhrel, Dr Shankar Sharma, Dr Pitambar Sharma, Dr Dinesh Chandra Devkota, Dipendra Bahadur Chhetri, Dr Govinda Raj Pokhrel, Dr Min Bahadur Shrestha and Dr Swarnim Wagle.

Source: National News Agency Nepal