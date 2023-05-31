General

Police have arrested nine people on the charge of their involvement in the brawling during a recent programme attended by CPN (Unified Socialist) senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal.

The progrmme was held in local Anamnagar and it was attended by Khanal, CPN Revolutionary Maoist leader CP Gajurel, former Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Dr Dipendra Cheetri and others.

According to District Police Range Kathmandu Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal, the arrested have been kept at the Police Circle, Singha Durbar for further investigations into the case.

During the programmme, the group allegedly chanted slogans in favour of ex-monarch, venting ire at leader Khanal, it is said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal