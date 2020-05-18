General

COVID-19 infection has been found in nine more people today, taking the total number of infected persons in the country to 304, the Ministry of Health and Population has stated.

Ministry’s assistant spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said eight people in Rautahat and one person from Bara tested positive to the novel coronavirus today in course of tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory Teku.

According to him, the one among the eight injured persons of Rautahat is a woman. They are from ward numbers 2,3,6 and 9 of Ishanath municipality. Among them, two are 21 years old, two are 25 years old, one is 23 years old, one is 29 years old and one is 30 years old. The woman is 28 years old from Madhav Narayan municipality-3.

Similarly, a 38-year-old male from Karaiyamai-5 of Bara district is found infected with COVID-19.

Dr Adhikari said that the health condition of the new cases is normal and they are under the observation of the health workers.

Source: National News Agency