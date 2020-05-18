General

Ninety three people of local Thalara rural municipality, who were stranded in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh of India due to the ongoing lockdown, have reached home.

A team of the rural municipality brought them home through coordination with various bodies after pressure mounted on the local level to bring the stranded people of the rural municipality back home.

The government of India had stopped these people on the way and kept them in quarantine at Rampur for 50 days. They had come from New Delhi, India on March 24 on their way back home.

Thalara rural municipality team brought them to the Gauriphanta transit point at the initiatives of all political party local leaders and people’s representatives. The India-returnees have expressed happiness that they have been rescued after 53 days. They expressed the confidence that they do not have coronavirus infection.

“We had to spend 50 days in quarantine facing various hardships. We all had set out for home after India clamped lockdown. We were stopped at Bareili and taken to Rampur, 65 kilometres away, in quarantine. Now we are very happy to be back home,” Bahadur Thapa of Thalara rural municipality-1, said. Rural municipality chairman Bhuwaneshwor Upadhyay said they brought these people home after continuously coordinating for five days with the Indian Embassy, the Kailali district administration and the Sudur Paschim state government. He said these people would be kept in the rural municipality’s quarantine for 14 days. Their health would be examined before sending them home from quarantine.

Source: National News Agency