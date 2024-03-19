Nisikhola bus accident: death toll reaches nine, identity of all deceased ascertained

The death toll of Nisikhola bus accident has reached nine and the identity of all the deceased has been ascertained. Lucky Pun Magar, 18, of Dang, Binita KC, 27, of Musikot municipality-1 in Rukum West, bus owner Bobydadel Nepali of Musikot-2, Tika KC, 35, of Musikot-4, Kalpana KC of Musikot-3, bus driver Man Singh BK of Rolpa, Gita Thapa of Gorkha, Sujan Maharjan of Lalitpur and Bikram Pariyar, 25, of Sisne rural municipality-5 in Rukum West were killed in the accident. The accident took place when a bus (Bagmati Province 01-006Kha 3879) heading towards Kathmandu from Rukum East fell some 150 meters off the road at Nisikhola rural municipality-6, Jaulepani, in Baglung district along Mid-Hill highway on Monday evening. Seven people died on the spot in the incident while two in course of treatment at Burtibang primary health centre, said information officer of the District Police Office, Baglung, Madan KC. A total of 28 people were injured in the accident. Of the injured, one is receiving treatment at Burt ibang primary health centre while 27 others were referred to Baglung-based Dhawalagiri Hospital from Burtibang primary health centre. The bodies of seven people, who died on the spot in the accident, were sent to Rukum on Monday night while two bodies have been kept at Burtibang primary health centre. Source: National News Agency Nepal