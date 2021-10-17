General

The Nisikhola Rural Municipality in Baglung district has stepped up promotion and publicity of the tourism destinations in the rural municipality. It has initiated a campaign for the development and promotion of all the religious and tourism destinations falling under its borders.

In this connection, the rural municipality in the west of the district has also given priority to developing the historic place Narsinghkot as well. This place was one of the numerous small principalities known as the Baise-Chaubise Rajya before the unification of Nepal by King Prithvi Narayan Shah, the king of Gorkha Kingdom. There were several principalities in Baglung district itself at that time. The unification campaign was initiated by PN Shah in 1743 AD.

According to the historical records, Narsinghkot of Rajkut in Nisikhola rural municipality also used to be a small kingdom. The rural municipality is promoting this place as a religious and touristic destination.

"A king used to rule over Rajkut (previously known as Rajkot) before the unification of Nepal and that king commissioned the construction of a palace, resting sheds for the travellers at places along the trails and temples as well. Their remnants can be found even to this day," said 83-year-old Tika Bahadur Kunwar, a local.

Kunwar narrated that the then king of Rajkot built a temple of the deity Narsingha at Narsinghkot. It is said a battle was fought at this place between the then king of Pyuthan and the king of Rajkot. The king of Pyuthan won the battle and killed the entire generation of the then king of Rajkot and pushed down many soldiers of the kingdom of Rajkot to their death from the cliff, Kunwar cited from historical records.

It is said the number of visitors is increasing to Narsinghkot and the rural municipality has started making the physical infrastructures at the place more systematic and tourism-friendly.

Tejendra Bikram Kunwar (Nahakul), the ward chairperson of Nisikhola rural municipality-7, said Narsinghkot is near the Burtibang Bazaar and it is easier for the domestic tourists to reach Narsinghkot from Burtibang by road. It is one hour's drive from Burtibang while it takes one hour 30 minutes on foot.

