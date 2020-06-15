Trading

Nepal National Traders Federation (NNTF) has handed over medical goods used in the prevention and control of COVID-19 to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa. The Federation handed over 50 PPE suits, 50 thermal guns, 50 protective goggles, 50 shoe covers, one thousand AS 95 mask, surgical masks and sanitizer.

After the medical goods handover programme at the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Minister Thapa said the government would facilitate in addressing the problems of the traders. He also gave assurances of security to the businesspersons.

On the occasion, the Federation officials informed Minister Thapa that goods in large quantities imported from China was stuck at the Kerung transit and requested for facilitating their transit to Nepal. They complained that traders were not even provided with passes to go to Kerung for business.

Source: National News Agency Nepal