General

Nepali Congress leader Dr Shekhar Koirala has said there was now no alternative to going for election to give a political outlet to the country.

Addressing a press conference organised by Nepal Press Union at Birtamod today, he said although the House of Representatives has been reinstated, the parliament cannot run now and hence there is no alternative to holding an election.

"Nepal Communist Party has reverted back to its previous state of unification into CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre. The parliament cannot run easily in such situation. The country should not be made a hostage of indecision for long time and an outlet should be given even by holding mid-term election," Dr Koirala opined.

The Nepali Congress central committee member said that the future activities and programmes should be oriented towards the election, directing the party cadres and leaders to prepare for the same.

According to him, the Nepali Congress, which is the main opposition party in parliament, should make some important decision immediately to give a way out to the country from the present political imbroglio. "The Nepali Congress does not have the luxury of 'wait and see' in the present situation," he added.

He claimed that he was one of the strong contenders for the post of the party president in the party's 14th general convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal