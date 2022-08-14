General

Representatives of different political parties have suggested that the bills on amendment to the Acts on Commission for Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, and Truth and Reconciliation Commission should not give amnesty to the culprits and unlawful acts carried out against the humanitarian laws.

At a programme here Sunday, the speakers said that the bills should be amended to punish those involved in unlawful killings, sexual violence and other heinous crimes.

Members of Parliaments (MPs) Parbati Bisankhe and Amrita Thapa said the culprits of the war crimes should not be pardoned.

Nepali Congress leader Nanu Bastola stated that the bills should be amended to ensure justice to the victims.

On the occasion, CPN (Unified Socialist) central committee member Chunu KC and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) central leader Ninu Bhetwal argued that the bills should be prepared to ensure justice to the victims.

Source: National News Agency Nepal