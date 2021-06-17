General

Different taxes to be paid by the locals in Karnali Province have not changed in the new fiscal year.

The tax rates were kept the same considering the COVID-19 hit economy. The new budget approved on June 15 announced that no tax rates were changed in the new fiscal year 2021/22.

Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Gopal Sharma shared that the province government will request the federal government to adjust and not to increase the taxes determined by the federal government in this critical hour impacted by the pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal