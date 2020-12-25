General

Provincial Assembly members of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has registered no-confidence motion against Chief Minister of Bagmati province, Dormani Poudel.

Forty-five members of Provincial Assembly registered the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Poudel at 11:00 am, said Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Shalikram Jammakattel.

There are 80 members from Nepal Communist Party, 22 from Nepali Congress, three from Bibeksheel Party, two each from Nepal Workers and Peasant Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party and one from the then Naya Shakti Party in the Bagmati Provincial Assembly.

Minister Jammakattel shared that the no-confidence motion has been registered against the CM due to recent dispute surfaced in NCP.

Similarly, three ministers of Bagmati Provincial government tendered their resignation from their posts today itself.

Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment, Arun Prasad Nepal, Minister for Social Development Minister Yubraj Dulal and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Salikram Jammakattel, resigned from their posts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal