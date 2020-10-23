General

The no confidence motion registered against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Karnali State Parliamentary Party leader and State Chief Minister, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, has been rejected by majority votes.

The parliamentary party meeting held at its office today rejected the motion with majority votes. A total of 18 lawmakers on October had registered no confidence motion against Shahi. Of 18 lawmakers, seven withdrew their consent pushing the motion failure today.

The CM Shahi had directed the newly appointed chief whip Sita Nepali to call the PP meeting after disputes failed to settle from party high level.

Though the party chair duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had called the NCP Karnali State leaders including CM Shahi and disgruntled leaders to settle the issue, they failed to reach concrete conclusion.

Meanwhile, PP leader Shahi had sacked then chief whip Gulab Jung Shah from the post on the charge of not cooperating him.

The State Assembly has 32 lawmakers from NCP excluding the speaker. Of 32 members, 18 lawmakers supported Shahi while 14 lawmakers remained absent in the voting. The disgruntled lawmakers who refused to sit in the meeting have blamed the process as illegal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal