No-confidence motion has been filed against Chief Minister of Province-1, Sherdhan Rai.

A total of 37 Province Assembly members including Bhim Acharya registered the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Rai at Province Secretariat in accordance with Article 188 (4) of the Constitution and Rule 129 of the Provincial Assembly-2074 Regulation. It was filed at 10:43am.

Similarly, they have also demanded to call the Province Assembly meeting immediately as per the Article 183 (3) of the Constitution for the purpose of presenting no-confidence motion.

Provincial Assembly member Acharya has been proposed as the Chief Minister as per the Article 188 (5) of the Constitution.

Provincial Assembly member Indra Bahadur Angbo proposed for it while another member Lachhuman Tiwari seconded it.

There are altogether 93 members including 67 from Nepal Communist Party, 21 from Nepali Congress, three from Janata Samajbadi Party, one each from Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Federal Democratic National Forum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal