General

A no-confidence motion has been registered against Chief Minister of Province-1 Sherdhan Rai today.

Lawmaker Indra Bahadur Angbo tabled the no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly meeting on Sunday.

Speaker at the Province Assembly Pradeep Kumar Bhandari had granted permission to Angbo to table the motion in line with Article 188 (44) of the Constitution and Province Assembly Regulations 2074 Rule 129 (1).

According to speaker Bhandari, another meeting of the assembly is scheduled at 1: pm on March 4.

Source: National News Agency Nepal