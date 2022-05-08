General

The government has decided to cease COVID-19 vaccination on coming May 13, the day scheduled for holding the local-level elections.

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Sangita Kaushal Mishra said that administration of vaccines through regular and additional centers will be suspended on that day bearing in mind possible difficulties for operating the facilities.

Prior to this, the government planned to provide COVID-19 vaccines within the polling stations. According to the Ministry, it requires the mobilization of health workers/professionals to handle vaccination centers said to be set up at polling stations and it seems difficult to do so as health workers too have to exercise their franchise. “Hence, it is informed that there will be no operation of vaccination programmes on the Election Day.”

However, needy ones are requested to visit the regular vaccination centers before and after the day of election and to get the shots. The Ministry has urged people to observe public health protocols in view of increasing infraction rates in neighbouring countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal