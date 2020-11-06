General

An agreement has been reached between donors and Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) that the food distribution would not continue at public places including Khulamanch from November 17. A discussion was held between the KMC and the people and organizations providing foods to the helpless people freely on Friday on the management of free distribution of foods.

"We're not objecting to the free distribution of foods to the helpless people, but their safety is the concern. We can manage it in party palaces. For this, even the KMC is ready to extend support," said KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya at the discussion.

He also suggested that it would be more manageable if the helpless people were provided food in different smaller groups.

The Mayor further reminded that KMC also distributed the relief materials free of cost to 150 thousand people and foods to 250 thousand people who were rendered helpless owing the Covid-19.

From the donor sides, representatives from Hamro Team Nepal, Manawi Creation Association, Lions Club of Kathmandu, New Green City, Chefs' Association of Nepal, Hamro Sano Prayas and others were in the discussion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal