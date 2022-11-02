General

CPN (Unified Socialist) chairperson and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has claimed that no force can defeat their alliance in upcoming elections.

In his address to the party cadres’ meet at Janakpurdham on Tuesday, he clarified they had chosen the rebel path within the CPN-UML when KP Sharma Oli attempted to make the party a slave.

Chairperson Nepal reiterated that the five-party alliance was put forward for safeguarding constitution, stable government and national development. “The alliance was forged to protect the constitution”, he added.

On the occasion, various individuals had entered the CPN (US) under the leadership of Rambinod Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal