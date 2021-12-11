General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has directed the party leaders and cadres to get mobilised with a purpose to make the party single largest from the upcoming election.

Saying that no force can defeat the Maoist Centre, the CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman said, "We are the party to work for the cause of nation and people unlike other parties". He was of the firm belief that his party could become the single largest party provided that the party rank and file worked aggressively and took people into confidence.

Virtually addressing the conference of seven province committees and two non-geographical committees on Saturday, Prachanda vowed to make the party revolutionary with new ideology by doing away with the confusions in the party.

Arguing that the crisis of climate change is the outcome of capitalism, he stressed the need for retaliation from the local levels against this trend. He was of the view that flooding, excessive rain, draught, glacier melting and the like problems were witnessed due to temperature rise. Prachanda stated that the maritime countries are prone to disaster due to rise on sea level.

Likewise, the Chairman stated that the country needs to work on its own in a planned manner to best utilise natural resources and means from the local level itself.

The former prime minister also said that struggle against monopolistic capitalism should be waged by taking people of all classes, regions and levels onboard.

Chairman Dahal said that the party should be made firm on the basis of its own organisation and foundation along with ideology, which is the prime need of the Maoist Centre. He also expressed confidence to make his party robust and capable in a way that no one could dare raise questions, adding that the party was relegated due to confusions within the party rank and file.

Self-transformation was needed for the revolutionary transformation of the party and the Maoist Centre would be more polished ideologically with the new ideas from the upcoming national conference, Prachanda said.

Also speaking at the event, the party's senior leader Narayankaji Shrestha said that leadership of the socialist revolution should be taken only through the revolutionary transformation and reconstitution of the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal