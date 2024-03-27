No individual work permit to Russia: Minister Aryal



Kathmandu: Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dol Prasad Aryal, has clarified that work permits are not being issued to anyone going to Russia.

At a programme ‘Kathmandu ko Aakhama Karnali’ (Karnali in the eyes of Kathmandu) organised by Rastriya Swatantra Party here today, Minister Aryal, also Vice-chair of the Party, mentioned that individual work permit for Russia has now been closed.

He shared that the Ministry is studying the decisions taken during the previous minister’s term in approving the demands of foreign employment entrepreneurs to recruit workers for Russia.

The Labour Minister explained that his ministry would be responsible for the rescue of the Nepalis in case of the citizens who have gone for overseas employment after acquiring work permit, while the Foreign Ministry would coordinate in case of citizens going for foreign employment without taking work permit.

Similarly, Vice-Chairperson of RSP and lawmaker Dr Swarnim Wagle said the party would pay attention for count

ry’s prosperity along with building its political organisation.

Underlining that despite immense potential in Karnali, it lacks behind development construction, he stressed on the need of policy reforms for prosperity along with organisation building.

On the occasion, various experts expressed their views on the issue of party strengthening and about Karnali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal