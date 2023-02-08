Key Issues

The Supreme Court has denied issuing an interim order in a writ petition filed against Nepali Congress President Deuba in the status of main opposition leader.

A single bench of justice Sushma Lata Mathema on Wednesday decided to seek written response from both sides- plaintiff and defenders.

Advocate Bimal Pokhrel had filed a writ petition at Supreme Court, demanding to scrap the major opposition status given to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba because he voted in favour in the floor test undergone by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

Initially, the court administration had rejected registering the writ petition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal