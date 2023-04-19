Key Issues, politics

Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar grew up in the shadow of the Himalayas, but only after losing his legs did he resolve to make his childhood dream of scaling Everest a reality. Magar was injured by an improvised explosive device in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan with the Brigade of Gurkhas, a unit of Nepalis recruited into the British Army. After years of rehabilitation and training, next month he plans to summit the world's highest mountain, an endeavour promoted on his website under the slogan "no legs, no limits".

Source: France24.com