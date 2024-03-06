No more dilly dallying: DPM Mahaseth

Kathmandu: Newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth has said that there will be no more delay in the work under any circumstances. Deputy Prime Minister Mahaseth expressed his commitment to end the delay in the construction of physical infrastructure across the country while assuming his office at the office at Singha Durbar this evening. He signed on a decision to form a task force to submit a report with the reasons for the delay in construction development works and its solution. A five-member task force has been formed under the leadership of joint secretary of the ministry, Krishnaraj Pant. Source: National News Agency Nepal