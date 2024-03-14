No need to wait for instructions for crime control: Home Minister Lamichhane

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has instructed the security officials of all the 77 districts to control smuggling, hooliganism and exploitation of natural resources. Issuing instructions virtually from the Ministry of Home Affairs this evening, he said that there is no need to wait for anyone's instructions to control criminal activities. Deputy Prime Minister Lamichhane mentioned that the existing trend of exerting pressure for transfer and promotion, protection even when a mistake is made is not acceptable under any circumstances. On the occasion, Home Secretary Yek Narayan Aryal, Inspector General of Police Basant Kunwar, Inspector General of Armed Police Force Raju Aryal and other officials also gave instructions to the officials of the District Security Committee on security, good governance, service delivery, civil service and other issues. Source: National News Agency Nepal