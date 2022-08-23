General

Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, Upendra Yadav, has said the party had not given direction to Chief Minister of Madhes Province, Lal Babu Raut, to resign from the post.

“Party has not issued any direction for CM’s resignation nor has any plan for it,” Chairperson Yadav reiterated. Chairperson Yadav said it while talking briefly to media persons here this morning.

Similarly, CM Raut also informed that he had not got any direction from the party to step down.

Source: National News Agency Nepal