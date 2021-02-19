General

Nepali Congress leader and central member NP Saud has said no crime should be politicized. Leader Saud stressed the need of fair investigation on the accused one held in connection with the murder of Bhagirathi Bhatta.

He said it during a programme organized by Nepal Press Union at Patan, Baitadi. "Nepali Congress does not like to politicize any crime. No crime could be condoned by politicizing it," the leader underscored.

The accused one must be netted and innocent not implicated, he said, adding that Nepali Congress was of the stand that Bhagirathi case should not meet the fate of Nirmala Pant.

On a different note, leader Saud said NC would hold its general convention coming July. The general convention of the party scheduled for now was deferred due to Covid-19, dissolution of House of Representatives and announcement of snap poll. He further argued that party organization was yet to be adjusted in line with federal system.

"The constitution has the provision that the political parties need to hold their general convention every five year and six month, so the general convention will be held coming July," he reminded.

Moreover, the NC central member viewed it was unconstitutional to dissolve HoR. He however said, "HoR dissolution is against constitution, but NC must not wage struggle. A case is sub judice in the Supreme Court. We're waiting for the court verdict."

Source: National News Agency Nepal