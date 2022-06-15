General

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Govinda Prasad Sharma Koirala, has made it clear that there were no preparations from the government level for signing the State Partnership Programme of any country.

He said the government had not been urged by any party or the government for proceeding with the agreement. He also urged one and all not to have any doubt on the government position to this effect.

Speaking in a session of the House of Representatives today, the Minister said this in course of giving his responses to issues raised during the deliberations on subjects regarding the ministry under the Appropriation Bill-2079 BS.

In his response to a question in regard with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement, the Minister said the US government had welcomed the endorsement of the document with descriptive notes by the House on the day of its approval, and such notes were already the parts of the agreement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal