CPM (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has said that yellow journalism should not be done in the name of freedom.

Inaugurating the ninth National Convention of the Press Chautari Nepal at Pokhara today, Chair Oli opined that the media sector should work for nation’s prosperity, good governance and development.

Also the former Prime Minister, he shared that it was the need of hour to work in favour of democracy and nationality by utilizing the gained achievements of media sector.

He argued that the history of Nepali journalism and press sector is short.

He said media sector should fulfill its duty along with rights, saying the constitution has clear provision in the field of freedom and rights.

Journalism should be for nation’s prosperity and development, Chair Oli shared, pointing out that Press Chautari should make itself more systematic and united in coming days.

He further said that all should involve in order to fulfill the national goal ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

On the occasion, the UML Chair awarded different individuals including former Chairpersons of Press Chautari—Gagan Bista and Rajendra Aryal, vice-Chair Shanti Gurung and writer and political analyst, Jhalak Subedi, among others with prize presented by Press Chautari. Similarly, he also unveiled the souvenir published by Press Chautari.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Krishna Chandra Pokharel, pointed out that journalists should write in favour of democracy.

The Chief Minister said that the Nepali Congress is always in favour of democracy and press freedom.

More than 1,000 representatives and observers are participating in the two-day convention. The convention would elect a new leadership for next term.

Source: National News Agency Nepal