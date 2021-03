business, Trading

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 2 per liter.

The revised price rates will be effective from Tuesday midnight. After the price hike, petrol will cost Rs 118 per liter while the prices of diesel and kerosene will be Rs 101 per liter.

Similarly, the NOC has also hiked the prices of aviation fuel by Rs 2 taking it to Rs 74 per liter. However, the price of cooking gas remains unchanged.

Source: National News Agency Nepal