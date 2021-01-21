Trading

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has provided jobs to two women who survived acid attack. The NOC provided the job for one year under its corporate social responsibility.

The beneficiaries are Pabitra Karki from Okhaldhunga and Basanti Pariyar from Nawalparasi. They were provided jobs since December 31. It is believed that the jobs would help sustain their living.

Karki and Pariyar who suffered worst with acid attack and were living psychosocial fear had come to NOC contact. Both of them had poor families and the physique weakened with attack. Reasoning it, they applied, seeking assistance to manage daily life and regular medicine. The NOC was also informed of their academic qualification for the jobs to match it.

NOC Spokesperson Binit Mani Upadhyay informed that the assistance would help them boost confidence to restore a socially dignified life. They get paid Rs 20,000 per month for a year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal