General

The meeting of the House of Representatives today has approved the agreement on granting approval to obtain membership of the Global Green Growth Institute.

The proposal tabled by Forest and Environment Minister Pradeep Yadav was unanimously passed after discussion on it. Earlier, responding to the questions raised by the parliamentarians Minister Yadav expressed his belief that after the implementation of the agreement more international investments will be received in the field of forestry and environment.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies.

The House of Representatives will meet again tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal