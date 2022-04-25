General

Deadline for the nomination filing for the May 13 local election is expiring today evening at 5 pm. Candidates can file their nomination at their respective office of the election officer at 753 local levels between 10 am and 5 pm today.

As per the election calendar published by the Election Commission (EC), the nomination filing started on Sunday at 10 am.

The local election for the total 35,221 positions at 753 local levels across the country is taking place.

The process of updating details of candidates registered for the poll has been underway, said the EC.

So far, the total 10,533 candidates for the election have been registered with the EC and the candidacy update is underway, according to the EC preliminary data.

According to the poll calendar, the publication of the candidates' preliminary list will take place on April 25 and complaints against the nomination of candidates on April 26. Investigations into the complaints will occur on April 27-28, the publication of candidates' list after the investigations into complaints on April 28, candidacy withdrawal and publication of the candidates' final list on April 29 and distribution of election symbols on April 30.

Source: National News Agency Nepal