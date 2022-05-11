General

Nomination of another candidate has been set for today after the passing away of CPN-UML's ward chair candidate for Tulsipur sub-metropolis-17 Labaru Chaudhary.

Returning Officer of Tulsipur sub-metropolis Rameswor Aryal said Wednesday 10.00 am to 1.00 pm has been set for nomination for UML candidate.

Election symbol will be provided to the candidate by 5.00 pm Thursday, as informed.

Silence period will begin for ward 17 from May 14 while publicity can be carried out up to Saturday midnight. Then after silence period will commence. Polling day has been set for May 17.

Chaudhary passed away due to liver and kidney related complication. Vote count of Tulsipur sub-metropolis will be done after ward-17 election. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal