Various journalists' organization and independent candidates have announced their candidacy for various posts of the Federation of Nepali Journalists executive committee. The FNJ is electing a new executive committee in its 26th annual general convention being held on coming April 7.

Bipul Pokharel filed his nominations for the post of FNJ Chair on behalf of the joint alliance of press union, press organization and others. Likewise, the candidate for the post of senior vice-chair is Ramesh Bista, Bala Adhikari for Women Chairperson, Udaya GM for inclusive Vice-chair and Roshan Puri for the post of General Secretary.

Meanwhile, Gajendra Budathoki has filed his nominations for the post of Chairperson, as an independent candidate. Also in the fray for the post of open Vice-chair is Dhruva Lamsal, Sheetal Prasad Mahato as inclusive Vice-chair and Prakash Thapa as Treasurer.

Nirmala Sharma registered her candidacy for the post of FNJ Chair on behalf of the progressive-inclusive alliance. This includes press chautari Nepal, Press forum Nepal, among others.

Madhav Nepal is the candidate for the post of senior Vice-chair, Dana KC as woman vice-chair and Awadesh Kumar Jha as Inclusive vice-chair and Bal Krishna Basnet as General Secretary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal