General

No agreement has been reached in the non-establishment faction of the Nepali Congress for a common candidate for the chairmanship of the party. The meeting today of the group ended without any conclusion.

A meeting held at the residence of party leader and former general secretary Prakash Man Singh in Chaksibari this evening ended without any conclusion due to disagreement between the aspirants.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Congress leader Gururaj Ghimire said that although the selection process was positive, the final decision could not be reached. "We will select a common candidate tomorrow at 8 am with the help of the Central Committee," he said.

Congress leader Dr Ram Sharan Mahat said that a common candidate should be selected by a majority of the leaders.

Senior party leader Ram Chandra Poudel, General Secretary Dr Shashank Koirala, former General Secretary Singh and leader Dr Shekhar Koirala are in the fray for the post of chair of the party.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee is scheduled to be held at the party's central office on Thursday. The meeting will discuss the party's preparations for the 14th general convention starting from Friday, said Krishna Prasad Poudel, chief secretary of the party office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal