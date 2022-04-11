Key Issues

The non-residential ambassadors of five countries to Nepal presented their Letter of Credentials to President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

At a special ceremony organised at the Office of the President-Sheetal Niwas- in Kathmandu today noon, ambassadors Katharina Wieser of Austria, Andras Laszlo Kiraly of Hungary, Hugo Javier Gobbi of Argentina, Cameron Dean MacKay of Canada and David Puig of Dominican Republic presented their respective credentials to President Bhandari.

All the above-mentioned envoys are residential ambassadors of their respective countries to India and they will look after Nepal's affairs from Indian capital-New Delhi.

Present at the ceremony were Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka and high-ranking officials from the Office of President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Sheetal Niwas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal