Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale has said Nepal is a multi-ethnic and a multi-linguistic country.

While addressing a two-day Hindu International Conference organised by the Nepal World Hindu Federation in Kathmandu today, he said, “The Constitution has envisaged Nepal as a secular State so it is a common garden of all castes and communities and every people have equal rights despite their diverse religious identities.”

All people have the right to practice religion and promote relevant art and culture by keeping the social goodwill intact in the country characterized by religious, cultural and linguistic diversities, according to him.

“I have been tough against those indulging on misappropriation of public property. I have a due public support for this and none will be allowed to indulge in embezzlement of public funds,” he announced.

Source: National News Agency Nepal