General

Elaborating the aspects of Normal Vaginal Delivery (NVD), health experts unanimously mentioned that normal delivery is at least nine times more beneficial compared to cesarean section.

All major surgeries carry risks of bad reaction to the anesthesia, infection, hemorrhaging and blood clots.

There are also additional risks with a cesarean, such as inflammation of the uterus, surgical injury to the bowel or bladder and amniotic fluid embolism particularly when amniotic fluid enters the mother's blood stream and can cause a serious reaction.

The experts made the observation while addressing a community level sensitization workshop related to strengthening normal delivery services in the district Tuesday.

The Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Service unit of the Department of Family Planning (DFP) organized the daylong workshop at Sardaha Union Health and Family Welfare Centre under Charghat Upazila.

Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam and Pourasava Mayor Ekramul Haque addressed the meeting as chief and special guests respectively, while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sohrab Hossain was in the chair.

MCH Divisional Director Dr Enamul Haque, Deputy Director Dr Jahangir Alam and DFP Deputy Director Dr Kustary Amina Queen addressed the meeting as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue. Upazila Family Planning Officer Foisal Ferdous welcomed the participants.

On the occasion, Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam declared that he will provide Taka 1.5 lakh for purchasing vans for transportation of emergency patients, particularly the expectant mothers, quickly.

Dr Enamul Haque said the present government has given utmost emphasis on institutional delivery side by side with ensuring antenatal care (ANC), postnatal care (PNC) and neonatal care to achieve the SDG-3 through bringing down maternal and newborn death to the stipulated figures by 2030.

He said government and non-government organisations concerned are working relentlessly to supplement the government endeavor.

Various issues related to ANC, PNC and neonatal services, birth preparedness plan, normal vaginal delivery (NVD) services, danger signs during pregnancy and after delivery services were discussed in the meeting elaborately.

Utmost emphasis should be given on equipping the rural level labor rooms with all requisite devices and apparatus, including mini freeze, postpartum hemorrhage eclampsia and its protocol and total quality management.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha