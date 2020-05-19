General

The local levels in Chitwan district had decided to set up at least one quarantine at each ward of the local level.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) had made this decision in view of the possibility of a large number of people from the district coming home from abroad, including India.

However, it was shared at the coordination meeting of the chief administrative officers of the local levels held at the District Coordination Committee that no local level except Madi Municipality has constructed the required number of quarantines.

The DDMC meeting had agreed to set up quarantines at all the 98 wards of the seven local levels in the district.

As per the information shared at the District Coordination Committee meeting, only seven of the 29 wards of the Bharatpur Metropolitan City have managed quarantines. Quarantines have been managed only by ward numbers 6, 9, 10,16, 26, 27 and 28. The metropolis office has said works have been forwarded to set up quarantines at the remaining wards as well.

Ratnanagar municipality has said it has managed quarantine at one place only. The municipality has 16 wards but it has set up a quarantine facility only at the Bakullahar Secondary School at ward number 1.

Similarly, quarantine facilities have been set up only at three out of the 11 wards in Kalika municipality while Khairahani municipality has managed a quarantine each at eight out of 13 wards. The municipality has stated that it was in the process of identifying places for setting up quarantine at the remaining wards. The Rapti municipality has set up quarantine at only two out of its 13 wards. Madi municipality has managed 12 quarantines at nine wards.

Ichhyakamana rural municipality, the only rural municipality in the district, has set up quarantines at four out of its seven wards.

Source: National News Agency