Nepali Congress leader Dr Shekhar Koirala has said the 14th general convention of the party has given the message that from now on it is impossible for the party to be run in status quo.

Dr Koirala, who contested the election for the party president along with party president and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in the recently concluded 14th general convention, said through a press statement that importance of the outcome of the general convention aside, this general convention has given message to the Nepali Congress workers and leaders as well as to the people that the party cannot be run in status quo.

"My struggle is against the anti-political tendency that has proliferated in the party," he said, adding that he was moving ahead taking the energetic youths together with him for making the party accountable, responsible and transparent.

Dr Koirala said although he lost the election to the post of party president to Deuba, he has become the winner of politics.

He said he would not waver from the trust and faith shown by 40 per cent of the general convention representatives on him, asserting that his entire team would work for the transformation of the party and running it in a new way.

Dr Koirala has also congratulated Deuba on his re-election to the party president and wished him a successful term ahead.

Source: National News Agency Nepal