Games, sports

International Nepali youth boxer Abiral Grimire clinched the title of ' International Professional Kickboxing Hiit 48' held today in Nagoya city of Japan.

Ghimire known as the 'Himalayan Cheetah' defeated his Japanese competitor in the first round to win the title.

According to the event organising committee, only veteran boxers in the world participated in the tournament. With this achievement, the 21-year-old Ghimire has become the youngest player to win the title. He was also the winner of the K One Festival 2021 held last month in Tokyo of Japan.

According to Western United Club chair Ram Narayan Ghimire, the boxer has so far participated in over 16 professional kickboxing tournaments .---

Source: National News Agency Nepal