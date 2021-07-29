Trading

National Planning Commission (NPC) Vice-Chairperson Dr Biswonath Poudel said the NPC would actively engage towards coronavirus control and economic revitalization. Assuming his office today after taking oath of office from Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, newly-appointed vice-chair Dr Poudel said the NPC would lay emphasis on addressing the impact of natural disaster. He further said that he would focus on inter-ministerial coordination and effective implementation of plan to enhance performance of the NPC. Earlier, at a programme organized here today at Singha Durbar, Prime Minster Deuba administered oath of office and secrecy to Poudel. NPC Vice-chair Poudel then administered oath to newly elected NPC members Ramkumar Phuyal and Dil Bahadur Gurung. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on July 27 appointed Dr Poudel as the Vice-chair and Phuyal and Gurung as members of the NPC. Vice-chair Poudel along with member duo assumed their office today after being sworn-in.

Source: National News Agency Nepal